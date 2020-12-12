PULLMAN -- Less than two hours before kickoff, Washington State's home football game today was canceled because of coronavirus virus issues on the California Bears team.
The Pac-12 said the Bears had drawn a positive virus test, prompting contact tracing that plunged the team's number of available players below conference standards.
The game had been scheduled for 1 p.m. at Martin Stadium in Pullman. News broke of the cancellation at about 11:45 a.m.
Earlier this season, Cougar games against Stanford and Washington were scrapped because of a virus outbreak on the WSU team. So the Cougars (1-2) have had as many cancellations as games. They expect to be paired against an undetermined opponent next weekend in what will probably be their final Pac-12 game of the season.