Washington State's football game at Stanford scheduled for Saturday night has been canceled because of "a number" of positive coronavirus tests on the Cougar team, the Pac-12 announced Friday.
The conference canceled the game after WSU's number of available players fell below 53, the cutoff point the league has suggested during the pandemic.
The game will not be rescheduled and will not alter the teams' win-loss records. The Cougars are 1-1 and Stanford is 0-2.
News broke Thursday night that WSU starting quarterback Jayden de Laura had tested positive for the virus. No other positive tests have been specified, but the Pac-12 used the plural "tests" in its announcement.
According to the Pac-12 policy, teams that fall below the 53-player minimum may choose to play as long as they meet certain position minimums -- one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four interior defensive linemen, all of whom must be scholarship players.
"I'm disappointed for our team and our players," WSU coach Nick Rolovich said in a statement. "They have battled through so much this year. We had a good week of practice and were excited to play this game. I recognize the pain they feel with this lost opportunity but this 2020 football team is a resilient group of young men."