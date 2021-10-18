Washington State fired football coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants today because they refused to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, the school announced.
According to the Oregonian, the dismissals were for cause.
Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert was named interim head coach.
Washington State athletic director Pat Chun had scheduled a meeting with Cougar football players today at 5:30 p.m., according to Jason Puckett of KJR radio.
Today is the deadline for state employees to be fully vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption, per Gov. Jay Inslee's mandate. Rolovich applied for a religious exemption but said Saturday he hadn't heard back from the school.
The other assistants fired were Craig Stutzmann, Ricky Logo, Mark Baker and John Robinson.