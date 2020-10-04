A new face with a notable hoops background appeared on Washington State’s men’s basketball roster when the program unveiled its full team Friday.
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren, a Portland product and former Fresno State guard, will join the Cougars under second-year coach Kyle Smith this year as a walk-on — according to a Twitter report from Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior out of Madison High School appeared in 2.4 minutes per game in seven contests as a true freshman with the Bulldogs of the Mountain West Conference, then redshirted during the 2018-19 season.
He transferred to Collin College (Texas) and played 21 games for the juco Cougars, posting 11 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from 3-point range before missing the final month of the year with an injury.
In high school, Fitzgerald-Warren logged 20.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, and was named a first-team All-City honoree as a senior at Madison.
He’ll join fellow Portlander Isaac Bonton, WSU’s standout point guard, who prepped just two miles away from Fitzgerald-Warren at Parkrose High School.
After a memorable 16-16 season, Wazzu’s incoming recruiting class ranks 33rd in the country and fourth in the Pac-12.