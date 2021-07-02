developing
Wreck blocks Highway 95 south of Grangeville
A two-vehicle crash is blocking the road on U.S. Highway 95 south of Grangeville, near milepost 234.
The accident, which caused multiple injuries, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, was called in just after noon today.
Traffic is being rerouted through Johnston Cutoff Road and Lake Road.
Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, Grangeville City Police, Idaho Fish and Game, Syringa Ambulance and Lifeflight responded to the scene.
