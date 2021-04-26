BOISE – At least two other women reported having encounters with Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, that made them feel “uncomfortable,” although neither incident resulted in a formal ethics complaint.
Both incidents occurred before a House intern accused von Ehlinger of forcing himself on her following a dinner date in mid-March.
That accusation resulted in a formal ethics complaint being filed against the first-term lawmaker. The House Ethics Committee released additional information today regarding the complaint, which included the new details.
Von Ehlinger has denied any wrong-doing, and has submitted two polygraph reports supporting his contention that the sexual encounter was consensual.
The Ethics Committee will hold a public hearing Wednesday to determine whether Rep. von Ehlinger engaged in actions that reflect badly on the House.
