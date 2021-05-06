One person died in an early morning fire in a North Lewiston trailer court, while another occupant was able to escape the trailer where the fire started, according to the Lewiston Fire Department.
A news release from Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said the person who died was a female, but didn't identify her pending notification of next of kin.
Firefighters responded at 2:42 a.m. today to 505 24th St. North space 311 for a reported trailer on fire with one person inside. They aggressively attacked the blaze, which was already shooting flames out of almost every window and door of the trailer, according to the news release.
Firefighters who subsequently entered the trailer found the woman and immediately removed her, but she was already deceased. The fire spread to a large tree and a neighboring trailer, but was brought under control in about 20 minutes.
