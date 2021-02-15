Trash and recycling in the city of Lewiston will not be collected today due to winter weather conditions. Collection is tentatively scheduled to resume Tuesday. The Lewiston Transfer Station is closed.
Winter weather prevents collection of trash, recycling in Lewiston
