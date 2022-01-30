The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Cascade Mountains in Washington and a winter weather advisory for the mountains of northern and north central Idaho.
Forecasters are calling for 12 to 18 inches of snow in the Cascades and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains of Idaho.
In Idaho, they say 3 to 8 inches are possible in the Clearwater Mountains from Elk River to Dixie. In southeastern Washington’s Blue Mountains, 4 to 8 inches of snowfall is possible, especially in higher elevation areas.
“If you are looking to head over Lolo Pass you will experience some winter driving conditions there,” said meteorologist Greg Koch at the Spokane office of the National Weather Service.
He said most of the snow will accumulate tonight and early Monday morning.
The Palouse and Camas Prairie could see about an inch of snow accumulate tonight but Koch said it is likely to melt quickly on Monday. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will see rain instead of snow, but the valley could see wind gusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour. The Palouse and Camas Prairie could see gusts in the 40-to-45-mph range.
Forecasters say 4 to 9 inches could accumulate in the central Panhandle Mountains, including Fourth of July Pass on Interstate 90, and 1 to 3 inches could fall in the valleys.