The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory and a dust storm warning for the Palouse, including Pullman, Colfax and Uniontown today.
The dust storm warning calls for near zero visibility caused by blowing dust across much of Adams County and the western half of Whitman county in eastern Washington, expected to last until about 3:45 p.m.
An advisory for blowing dust is in effect until 8 p.m. The wind advisory until 5 p.m. indicates northeast winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph producing blowing dust and visibility reductions to a quarter mile or less are expected.
Travel is discouraged. Numerous roads, highways, and a portion of Interstate 90 in central Washington are closed because of poor visibility and collisions caused by blowing dust and smoke. Difficulty driving high profile vehicles along east west roads is expected. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result, according to the advisory.