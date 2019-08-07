BURGDORF — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office issued a full evacuation notice for Burgdorf and closed Burgdorf and Warren Wagon roads because of the Nethker Fire.
The sheriff’s office posted the notice on its Facebook page at about 4 p.m. and also sent a deputy to Burgdorf to alert residents.
The Nethker Fire is about 3 miles southwest of the tiny community in southern Idaho County and 28 miles north of McCall. It was last reported to have burned about 350 acres. It started Sunday from a lightning strike. There are about 400 firefighters working to suppress the blaze.