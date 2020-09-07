A fire west of Orofino has burned multiple structures, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
The Clover Fire, last estimated at 500 acres, is just west of the Whitetail Loop Fire that burned about 500-acres and multiple structures last week. A Type 2 Incident Management Team has been ordered to manage fire suppression efforts.
The Idaho Department of Lands also reports evacuations are underway at a subdivision near Emida because of the 10-acre Dusty Fire there. Emida is in Benewah County about 18 miles north of Harvard