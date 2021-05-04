Whitman County will remain in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased COVID-19 reopening plan as the governor announced all counties must remain in their current phase for at least two more weeks.
Counties will be re-evaluated at the end of two weeks. According to Inslee’s announcement, state data shows Washington’s fourth wave of COVID-19 transmissions has hit a plateau thanks to an increase in vaccination rates.
Whitman, Cowlitz and Pierce counties are the only counties in Phase 2. The rest are in Phase 3.
Under Phase 2, capacity for indoor dining at restaurants, retail stores and gyms is limited to 25 percent as opposed to Phase 3, which permits 50 percent.