The Whitman County Sheriff's Office is investigating three apparent suicides and a shooting that occurred in three separate incidents Saturday afternoon.
The first call involved an Oakesdale couple. According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies responded to their home shortly after 1 p.m., after receiving a report of a possible shooting. They found an elderly woman lying in the front entryway of the home, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the face.
Myers said she told deputies she'd been shot by her husband, who then shot and killed himself. Deputies then entered the home and found the woman's 82-year-old husband dead, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The woman was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Myers said she is expected to recover from her injuries.
The second incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., when a Malden woman said she'd found her husband bleeding from a head wound.
When deputies and emergency crews arrived at the scene, they determined that the man died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The third fatality occurred around 5:30 p.m., when deputies and emergency crews were called to the Whitman County Jail after an unconscious inmate was found hanging from the upper bunk in his cell.
Officers tried to revive the inmate, who was transported to the Whitman Hospital and Medical Center, but he was later pronounced dead. The initial indication is that the individual used the bedsheet from his mattress to hang himself shortly after correctional staff performed routine rounds.
The names of those involved in each incident have yet to be released.
All three incidents remain under investigation, Myers said. The Whitman County Coroner's Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death in each case.