After reporting a record 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Whitman County topped that with 39 new cases today.
The 69 combined cases over the weekend brings the county total to 211, an increase of nearly 50 percent since Friday.
A county news release notes that 10 of the cases involve girls between the ages of 0 and 19, 12 are women between the ages of 20 and 39, three are boys between 0 and 19 and 14 are men between 20 and 39.
All of those who have been contacted so far are stable and self-isolating.