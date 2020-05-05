The Whitman County commissioners are as eager as their counterparts across the state to restart the local economy, but they’re not looking to buck Gov. Jay Inslee to do so.
The commissioners discussed the governor’s stay-at-home order at length during a video work session Monday.
“We want the county to open up economically as quickly as it can, while maintaining public health,” Commissioner Michael Largent said. “All of the legal guidance I’ve received over the weekend says the state and executive branch are in the driver’s seat. The governor is operating under proper legal authority, whether we like it or not.”
Inslee issued the stay-at-home order March 23. It was set to expire today, but on Friday the governor extended it through the end of the month, saying the move was necessary to preserve the great progress Washington has made in containing the spread of the coronavirus.
He also unveiled a proposal to reopen the economy in four phases, beginning today and extending through mid-July.
Phase 1 allows some construction, landscaping firms, car dealerships, golf courses and car washes to resume operations, subject to certain health and safety restrictions. Retail shops can also offer curbside pickup and deliver, although the stores are still closed to the public.
In Phase 2, new construction, in-store retail operations, hair salons and professional services can reopen. Restaurants can also open their dining areas at half-capacity.
During a news conference Monday, Inslee’s staff indicated Phase 2 would not begin until June 1 at the earliest. Also, none of the businesses listed in Phase 1 or 2 can actually open their doors until the state publishes specific health and safety guidelines — most of which are “in the works” but not yet finalized.
However, Inslee’s plan does give 10 counties an opportunity to apply for variances, which would allow them to reopen their local economies one phase faster than the state.
Garfield County, which remains the only county in Washington without a confirmed case of COVID-19, is among the 10 counties, together with Columbia, Wahkiakum, Ferry, Lincoln, Skamania, Pend Oreille, Jefferson, Kittitas and Grays Harbor.
The first seven counties on the list are the least-populated counties in the state; they also have three or fewer confirmed cases of the virus. Jefferson, Kittitas and Grays Harbor rank 13th, 17th and 21st for lowest population, respectively, and have 28, 15 and 12 confirmed cases.
Asotin County, which ranks 12th in population and has 18 confirmed cases, was not on the list. Nor was Whitman County, which ranks 18th and has 14 confirmed cases.
During Monday’s work session, the Whitman County commissioners indicated they hope to be among the second wave of counties that can apply for variances, if not the first.
Commissioner Art Swannack said the initial guidance from Inslee’s office was that counties could apply for a variance if they had a population of less than 50,000 and no new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.
However, Grays Harbor has a population of nearly 75,000. Consequently, there was some talk over the weekend that perhaps counties with a population of less than 75,000 and no new cases in the past three weeks could apply for variances.
“I’ve asked for written guidance,” Swannack said. The governor’s staff “said they would get that to me today or early this week.”
During Monday’s news conference, Washington Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman indicated the 75,000 cap would apply to the next wave of applicants.
“At this point, we’re not looking at other counties (beyond the first 10),” he said. “But other counties with populations below 75,000 have asked if they can get variances, if they’ve gone three weeks without a new case. If that happens, they will be allowed to join the variance as well.”
Swannack said the process of applying for a variance begins with the county’s public health officer submitting a formal recommendation to the local public health board.
“There might need to be some consultation with the local hospitals, to make sure they have capacity (to deal with any coronavirus cases),” Swannack said. “Then the health board would submit the request to the county commissioners for approval.”
Wiesman said his agency will take a few days to review each variance request. Among other considerations, it will try to confirm that coronavirus testing is available locally, and that the county has the resources to do any contact tracing if new cases arise.
“If these things aren’t in place, that would potentially lead to a denial of the application,” he said.
When announcing his four-phased plan last week, Inslee also reiterated that continued progress in reopening the economy depended on maintaining a positive trend in COVID-19 cases.
“If infection rates and hospitalizations go up, I won’t hesitate to scale these efforts back down,” he said.
Commissioner Largent said he was “disappointed by the number of unknowns at this point” regarding the governor’s plans. However, he also sees some evidence that Inslee is listening to recommendations from the counties.
For example, he serves as first vice president of the Washington State Association of Counties, which is advocating for a regional approach to restarting the economy and applying for variances, as opposed to a county-by-county approach.
“He’s said he’ll consider that, which gives me hope he’s listening,” Largent said. “My personal feeling is that we (counties) negotiate best when we negotiate collectively.”
