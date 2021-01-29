Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Kooskia man after chasing his vehicle at speeds of nearly 100 mph this morning on U.S. Highway 195.
According to Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies initially stopped 46-year-old David Wayne Frost’s vehicle at 1:30 a.m. on Highway 195 north of Colfax for having an expired registration.
When Frost was asked for his driver’s license, he allegedly became confrontational with the deputy and drove off in a reckless manner.
Deputies pursued Frost north on 195 at speeds of nearly 100 mph for almost 15 miles.
Myers stated that Frost often traveled into oncoming traffic during the chase.
Deputies used spike strips near Rosalia that deflated his tires and forced him to pull over near the county line.
Frost was safely taken into custody and booked on charges of felony eluding and driving with a suspended license. Frost has a lengthy criminal traffic history which includes several DUI’s, suspended driving violations, and felony eludes.