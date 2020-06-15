COLFAX - Members of the Whitman County Board of Commissioners voted today to cancel this year’s Palouse Empire Fair.
The decision to cancel the annual county fair, which takes place each September at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds outside of Colfax, was reached over on-going concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is an unfortunate time when we must make such a difficult decision. First and foremost the decision was made in conjunction with the County Health Department for safety and well-being of our community,” according to a joint news release issued by the county commissioner’s and Palouse Empire Fair Board. “Many contributing factors were considered in making this decision, including the fact that Washington State’s Phase IV guidelines for re-opening will not be available in a time to properly prepare for the Fair. We will be working to refund fees already collected for 2020, and have already started putting plans together for the 2021 Palouse Empire Fair.”