Doesn’t it feel like the whole world is getting a divorce? It sure does to me. Look at the last couple of months.
Impeachment, a very grave matter, looked like an episode of Divorce Court. Left divorcing from Right.
Social distancing divorced us from each other. Families are separated from vulnerable loved ones. We’ve divorced from hugs and handshakes. State governments declared divorce from small businesses.
Workers have been divorced from their jobs. Professional sports are divorcing from their stadium fans. College sports divorced their seasons. Major League Baseball looks like players and owners are getting a divorce. Professional athletes are promising to divorce from standing for our national anthem.
Department stores and national retail chains are divorcing the Valley. Graduates are being divorced from Commencement. Schools are in a trial separation from students. Some cities want to divorce from law enforcement. Some groups want to divorce from the United States of America, but not actually leave. These same groups divorced themselves from respect of the property of others.
The Federal Government has long divorced from the concept of a balanced budget. Local and state governments are divorced from common sense. How can some protests be COVID-approved, but not church, nail salons, and restaurants?
It seems like we keep coming up with new reasons to turn on one another.
I understand the outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. From the video I saw, I was outraged. Using that heinous act to justify the destruction of private property is like blaming the lighting of a match for the explosion in a gas-filled room.
That gas-filled room represents a persistent, chronic anxiety that we are living in. That anxiety envelops and connects us. As that anxiety seeks an emotional release, we find reasons to turn on one another. We lose the view of what we have in common; what connects us as a community.
Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “Man must evolve for all human conflict a method to reject revenge, aggression, and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love.”
It’s not the hostility of our environment that determines our responses. It’s our responses that determine how we prosper in the face of hostility. Yes, I said, “prosper!”
--------------------
HE = Hostility of Environment RO = Response of Organism
This fraction is a formula for the effect our environment has on us. The denominator (bottom number) of the fraction (our response) has far more influence on the fraction’s value than the numerator (top number). Source: Edwin Friedman (1932-1996), author, family therapist, and leadership consultant.
--------------------
HE / RO is a principle of nature. It works for the firmly rooted tree that withstands the storm. It works for a rabbit when coyotes are on the hunt. It works for you and me in a divorce-infested world.
There is an ‘intelligence’ that comes from our connection to the people and world around us. The atmosphere of anxiety can rob you of that connection. There is ingenuity, brilliance and beauty in our relationship with each other. Don’t let anxiety turn you away from it.
