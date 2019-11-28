A map created with geotagged Twitter data by food site thedaringkitchen.com has identified the most reviled Thanksgiving food from sea to shining sea, and the Evergreen State residents might be fans of apples, but think again when it comes to cranberries.
The map is based on geotagged twitter data since Nov. 1 and tracked phrases and hashtags about hating specific Thanksgiving Day dishes in every state – for example, the phrases “I hate turkey” or “I hate cranberry sauce.”
More than 50,000 “hate tweets” were tracked, and the most popular one in Washington was the latter: “I hate cranberry sauce.”
As you can see from the map, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce are fairly close for the most hated turkey day food. There also seems to be a regional component at play.
The breakdown:
Cranberry sauce: 17 states
Green bean casserole: 12 states
Stuffing: 9 states
Sweet potatoes: 6 states
Pumpkin pie: 3 states
Turkey: 3 states
While other dishes were mentioned, none of them made the list of these top six. And speaking of disliking turkey, a map also was created showing the breakdown of states that love turkey vs. hate turkey (more than 20,000 tweets tracked).
As the featured and most traditional dish, most states have more people who love turkey, but turkey haters were victorious in 12 states.
The maps were produced by thedaringkitchen.com using trend software with access to geotagged Twitter data. The food site posts culinary-based trend maps every month.
Happy Thanksgiving! And hold the cranberry sauce.
