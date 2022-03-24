Well flushing leads to large puddle on Lewiston Orchards street

Water pooled up on the north end of Hereth Park and Powers Avenue today, but it wasn't the result of a leak.
The Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District flushed out one of its wells and the remaining water is a residual effect of that, Lewiston Public Information Officer Carol Maurer said. The flushing is now done.
Most of the water was absorbed by the ground, but some pooled up on the edge of the park and into the street. LOID wanted to keep the water away from the Hereth ballfield, where artificial turn was recently installed thanks to a donation from P1FCU, Maurer said.
LOID flushes its wells every 10 to 15 years, Maurer said.