A Weippe man died Wednesday afternoon when the logging truck he was driving crashed off U.S. Highway 12 about 2 miles east of Cherrylane Bridge, according to the Idaho State Police.
William R. Jared was driving a 1995 Kenworth logging truck east at about 1:20 p.m. near milepost 24 when the truck veered to the right shoulder, came back onto the road, and crossed the center line and the west lanes, according to an ISP news release. The truck continued off the left shoulder, went down an embankment and came to rest near the edge of the Clearwater River.
Jared was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. He wasn't wearing a seat belt.
The trailer was recovered and the tractor will be recovered Thursday morning. The roadway was shut down periodically through the investigation, the news release said.
Next of kin have been notified, ISP said, and the investigation is continuing.