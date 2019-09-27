Washington Snake River steelhead anglers will no longer be allowed to catch steelhead below the Couse Creek boat ramp, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced. But anglers are allowed to catch and release steelhead upstream of the boat ramp.
The daily catch and keep limit above the boat ramp is one hatchery steelhead.
The closure will take effect Sunday at midnight.
In addition, Washington’s Snake River fall chinook fishery will also close Sunday for most of the river, Fish and Wildlife announced.
The Snake River closure comes a week after Idaho Fish and Game closed the Clearwater River to steelhead fishing. Fish and Game announced last week that too few steelhead are returning to hatcheries. The Clearwater fishery will also close at midnight Sunday.