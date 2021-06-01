Lewis-Clark State rallied from two runs down with a six-run outburst in the bottom of the eighth, sending the Warriors to a 10-6 victory against Southeastern of Florida in the Avista NAIA World Series this afternoon at Harris Field.
The Fire (51-9) had gone ahead with three runs in the top of the eighth, which made it 6-4.
LCSC (44-5) got its eighth-inning rally started when Brock Ephan was hit by a pitch. Aidan Nagle then single, followed by a Luke White double that scored both baserunners and tied the game.
Matt James then slapped a lead-taking RBI double, A.J. Davis singled and Riley Way grounded into a fielder's choice that scored a run. Then came the capper: a two-run homer to left by Jack Johnson that plated two runs and boosted the Warriors to a 10-6 lead.
Southeastern cracked a single and a double in its last chance in the ninth, but LCSC pitcher Trent Sellers, who had entered in the eighth, induced a groundout and a flyout to end the game.
The Warriors will return to action in another elimination game Wednesday. The time of their game and opponent will be determined later today.