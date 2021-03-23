KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lewis-Clark State fell seven points shy of a national championship in something other than baseball.
The Warriors rallied from a 14-point deficit but couldn't get closer than three points Tuesday night as they lost 74-68 in the title game of the NAIA men's basketball tournament at Municipal Auditorium.
It was the first trip to the championship game for Lewis-Clark State, an NAIA baseball powerhouse that continues to inch toward national glory in men's and women's hoops.
Normally effective L-C shooters struggled against the defense of Shawnee State of Ohio, which won its 27th straight game to finish with a 31-2 record.
Damek Mitchell scored 21 points for the Warriors, who wind up 22-2. Khalil Stevenson added 19 points for L-C, which was held to 35 percent shooting.
James Jones collected 27 points and 10 rebounds for Shawnee State.
