The Lewis-Clark State baseball team couldn't come up with a fourth straight elimination escape in the Avista NAIA World Series this afternoon, as the Warriors lost to Central Methodist of Missouri 8-5 at Harris Field.
The Warriors went ahead 3-0 on Brock Ephan's three-run homer in the first inning, but they were mostly held in check after that, coming up with five hits the rest of the day.
The Eagles broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the seventh, with Sergio Macias cracking a two-run double and later scoring himself on Max McCay's sacrifice fly.
LCSC ends its season at 44-6.