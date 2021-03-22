KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Lewis-Clark State men's basketball team stormed into the NAIA championship game, pounding Southwest Assemblies of Texas 83-56 tonight in a semifinal game.
The Warriors (22-1) will play in the title game for the first time in program history Tuesday night. They will face Shawnee State at 5 p.m. PDT.
LCSC connected on 16 of 36 shots from 3-point range against SAGU. The Warriors had four players in double figures: Hodges Bailey scored 25, followed by Damek Mitchell (16), Travis Yenor (14) and Trystan Bradley (13).
SOUTHWEST ASSEMBLIES-TEXAS (13-3)
Turner 1-7 3-4 5, Farmer 2-2 0-0 5, N. Boling 3-6 4-6 11, Rainey 0-1 0-0 0, Kashila 4-12 0-1 10, Hall 0-3 0-0 0, Bailey 2-10 0-0 5, Villaruel 3-6 1-2 7, Polius 2-6 1-1 5, I. Boling 3-6 0-0 8, Hughley 0-2 0-0 0, Starks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 9-14 56.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (22-1)
Ellison 0-0 0-0 0, Stevenson 1-6 1-2 3, Spencer 0-2 0-0 0, Bennion 1-1 0-0 2, Courtney 0-0 0-0 0, Stockton 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 7-9 4-5 25, Mitchell 5-9 4-4 16, Newsom 0-0 0-0 0, Abram 0-0 0-0 0, Fromm 3-9 2-2 8, Yenor 5-10 0-0 14, Bradley 5-12 0-0 13, Albright 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 11-13 83.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 50-35. 3-point goals — SAGU 7-22 (I. Boling 2-4, Kashila 2-5, Farmer 1-1, N. Boling 1-3, Bailey 1-4, Hughley 0-1, Rainey 0-1, Turner 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 16-36 (Bailey 7-9, Yenor 4-9, Bradley 3-8, Mitchell 2-6, Stevenson 0-1, Fromm 0-1, Spencer 0-2). Rebounds — SAGU 37 (Kashila, Bailey 7), Lewis-Clark State 40 (Mitchell 6). Assists — SAGU 9 (Turner, I. Boling), Lewis-Clark State 19 (Mitchell 5). Total fouls — SAGU 16, Lewis-Clark State 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
