Virginia L. Lang, 73, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Allen; daughters, Virginia A. and Barbara; granddaughter, Rachel; and beloved dog, Junior. She loved dogs and horses and spent many hours devoted to both. As a seamstress, she sewed for the bridal parties of many local brides. Former students of Shiloh Christian School in the 1980s will remember her as “Eagle Eye Lang,” where she served as a recess monitor with a keen eye.
Per her wishes, a memorial celebration dinner will be held in lieu of funeral. Because of COVID-19, this will be held at a later date.
“Those who wait on the Lord will renew their strength, they will soar on wings like eagles.”
— Isaiah 40:31.