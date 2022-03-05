Mount Vernon Christian pulled away in the fourth to knock out Garfield-Palouse, 38-32, in a Washington Class 1B girls basketball state tournament semifinal-round game at Spokane Arena.
“Its been a great season,” Vikings coach Garrett Parish said. “Tonight was a battle. They were a big team and we were undersized at a lot of positions and we kept fighting with them. That’s kind of been the theme throughout the whole season is teams being bigger than us and our girls still battling.”
The Hurricanes (22-3) advance to play in the championship game at 9 p.m. today at the same site against Neah Bay, which beat Colton 48-41 in the other semifinal-round game. The Vikings (18-6) now will face the Wildcats for the fourth time this season at 1 p.m. today for third place at the same site.
The game was competitive through three quarters and the two teams couldn’t create much separation for any extended period of time.
The Hurricanes (22-3) were paced on offense by Hannah Van Hofwegen’s 10 points and five rebounds. Emma Droog had a game-high 15 rebounds for Mount Vernon Christian, which held a 51-38 rebounding edge.
Neither team shot the ball well. Garfield-Palouse (18-6) was 9-for-43 (20.9 percent) overall and Mount Vernon Christian wasn’t much better at 23.3 percent (14-of-60). But the Vikings were markedly worse in the final 16 minutes, going 4-for-22 (18.2 percent).
Garfield-Palouse opened the game with a 3-pointer. The Hurricanes responded on defense with a full-court press, spurring a 10-0 run. Kenzi Pedersen, who finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, made two free throws to end the Vikings scoreless streak. Her 3 made it 10-8 at the end of the first quarter.
“(Kenzi) had a tough task on both offense and defense tonight,” Vikings coach Garrett Parrish said. “(Mount Vernon Christian) had a couple girls who were six feet tall. They rotated a lot of those girls on her and she just kept finding ways to get through them and score for us.”
Mount Vernon Christian went up 18-13 with 2:43 to go in the first half. But Garfield-Palouse hit a pair of free throws, then made a 3 at the buzzer to get within 20-18 at halftime.
The third quarter pretty much was a stalemate, as the Hurricanes went up 27-24 going into the final eight minutes. Then Mount Vernon Christian started to pull away
Up 30-28 with 5:54 remaining in regulation, Mount Vernon Christian proceeded to hit back-to-back 3s to go up by eight and never trailed again.
Maci Brantner contributed 12 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
“We just weren’t able to get enough shots to fall tonight to win, but I’m really proud of these girls,” Parrish said.
Garfield-Palouse won the first two meetings against Colton, 47-43 on the road Dec. 11 and 53-47 at home Jan. 25. The Wildcats won in the district final 40-37 on Feb. 18.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (18-6)
Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 3 0-0 9, Mackenzie Collier 0 0-0 0, Maci Brantner 0 1-4 1, Kenzi Pedersen 5 7-10 19. Totals 9 8-14 32.
MOUNT VERNON CHRISTIAN (22-3)
Hannah Van Hofwegen 4 0-0 10, Kayla Van Hofwegen 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Vanderkooy 3 0-0 8, Ruthie Rozema 2 0-0 6, Kylee Russell 4 0-0 9, Rayah Oostra 0 0-0 0, Emily Russell 0 0-2 0, Emma Droog 1 3-6 5, Allie Heino 0 0-4 0. Totals 14 3-12 38.
Garfield-Palouse 8 10 6 8—32
MVC 10 10 7 11—38
3-point goals — Cloninger 3, Pedersen 2, Blomgren, Van Hofwegen 2, Vanderkooy 2, Rozema 2, Russell.
Kowatsch may be contacted at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @tkseahawk13.