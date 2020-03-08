A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Kamiah on Tuesday, and in Orofino on Wednesday, to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
The advocate will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are recommended by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 750-3690. Those without appointments will be seen as time allows.
The VFW Halls are at 3376 Tamarack St., Kamiah, and 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.