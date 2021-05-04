KOOSKIA - One person is dead after the vehicle the person was driving ended up in the South Fork of the Clearwater River near Kooskia early this morning.
A news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at 1:36 a.m. said the accident happened at milepost 23.5 on State Highway 13 near Kooskia. A single occupant was found in the vehicle that was submerged in the river. It was unknown at the time of the release how the accident happened.
Kooskia Ambulance, Life Flight helicopter and the sheriff’s office were on the scene. No further information was immediately available prior to notification of next of kin, the sheriff’s office said.