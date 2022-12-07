Idaho redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was named this morning the 11th all-time recipient of the Jerry Rice Award.
The Jerry Rice Award is given out to the most outstanding freshman player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Idaho redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was named this morning the 11th all-time recipient of the Jerry Rice Award.
The Jerry Rice Award is given out to the most outstanding freshman player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
McCoy finished his freshman campaign 204-of-298 passing for 2,719 yards and 27 touchdowns and only turned the ball over seven times.
McCoy was the main man under center that led the Vandals to their first playoff appearance in 27 years before losing 45-42 to Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 26 in the opening round of the tournament.
His passing yards ranked 24th in the FCS and third in the Big Sky. His 27 touchdowns ranked 10th in the FCS and first in the Big Sky. Finally, he ranked fifth in passing efficiency in the FCS and first in the Big Sky.
He had six games where he completed at least 70 percent of his passes, which is a school record.
He threw for 300 yards twice in back-to-back games to end the season, with his best performance coming against UC Davis where he threw for 344 yards. He threw for four scores three times, all in winning efforts.
McCoy joins fellow award recipients such as current Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (2020), NFL first-round pick Trey Lance (2018), and Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp (2013).
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.