No one was hurt when a plane carrying the University Southern California football team tipped Friday not long after it landed in Lewiston, according to a report from ESPN.
The team was arriving in the area for the game it won yesterday 45-14 against the Washington State University Cougars in Pullman.
The aircraft “tipped backward on the tarmac sending the plane’s nose into the air, after the grounds crew did not put the plane’s tail stand in place,” according to ESPN.
The issue occurred as passengers were leaving the plane while coaches and staff were still onboard and the players had already exited, according to the ESPN report that quoted a USC spokesperson.
“The grounds crew quickly leveled the plane, allowing the rest of the passengers to exit,” according to ESPN.
Representatives from the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport have not commented on the incident.
A post on the airport’s Facebook page thanks USC for choosing the Lewiston airport and Hillcrest Aircraft Company. It also thanks the Lewiston Police Department and Idaho State Police for escorting the team to the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.