UPDATED 10:50 A.M.: The House Revenue and Taxation Committee gave a unanimous – though somewhat qualified – thumbs-up to the omnibus bill this morning.
Much of the public testimony during the hearing came from teachers and school administrators, who supported the increased investment in education.
A handful of opponents also cited the educational funding component of the bill as their primary concern.
“I believe the majority of that money should go back to the taxpayers,” said Lyle Johnstone. “Now we're horsing around, dumping more money into education. I quite frankly don't see the outcomes from education that we need. Scores aren't going up.”
The measure now goes to the full House for a vote. That could happen before they break for lunch.
POSTED 9:45 A.M.: More than 150 people are in the Statehouse auditorium for the House Revenue and Taxation Committee public hearing on the omnibus bill.
Members of the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee are also present. They've been invited to listen to the bill presentation and public comment, but will leave before the House committee actually votes on the measure. They'll take up the bill during another hearing later today.
“We're trying to be respectful of the time of the public and the Legislature,” said Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell. “It isn't (convenient) for people to have to come back and talk to another committee the same day.”
One revelation from the initial discussion of the bill had to do with the proposed 5.8% flat tax.
The bill indicates that the first $2,500 in taxable income – or $5,000 for joint filers – would be exempt.
However, House Revenue and Taxation Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, noted that that number is adjusted for inflation – beginning in 2000. Consequently, the actual amount that would be exempt from taxes next year would be nearly $4,500, or $9,000 for joint filers.
That ensures that the 5.8% flat tax ends up being an income tax cut for all Idahoans, Harris said.
POSTED 8:15 A.M.: The House Revenue and Taxation Committee quickly introduced the revised omnibus bill this morning, on a unanimous voice vote.
There was virtually no discussion of the bill, which lawmakers have been discussing privately for the past few weeks. There was also no mention of the revision removing the 3% escalation clause.
“The last few years we've done some pretty substantial tax relief,” said House Revenue Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian.
That includes a combined $600 million tax cut earlier this year, which featured an ongoing, $251 million reduction in income tax rates and one-time rebate worth $350 million.
When the $500 million tax rebate in the omnibus bill is combined with the $350 million rebate approved earlier this year, “that's almost $1 billion going back to taxpayers,” Harris said. “That's going to happen this year. Just push a button to get those checks out.”
Similarly, over the past two years, the Legislature has cut Idaho's top tax rate from 6.9% to 6.5% to 6%, and now is proposing a 5.8% flat tax.
“That's phenomenal,” Harris said. “Some might argue that's why we have the revenue we're seeing.”
Now that the bill has been introduced, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee will likely hold a public hearing on the measure. There's also talk that it could be a joint hearing with the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee.
POSTED 7:16 A.M.: BOISE -- Idaho lawmakers will have a slightly revised omnibus bill to consider this morning as they begin what could be a one-day specials session.
When he called the special session last week, Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation saying it would focus on a specific omnibus bill -- one that included a $500 million tax rebate, a 5.8% flat tax and a $410 million boost in education funding.
The original bill indicated that the $410 million would increase by 3% per year, beginning in fiscal 2025.
However, Little quietly issued an amended proclamation Wednesday which referenced an amended bill. That measure, which will be introduced in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee this morning, removed the 3% escalation clause.
That means the $410 million increase in education funding will be ongoing, but it won't automatically increase over time.
The Idaho House gaveled into session at about 7 a.m. PDT. They will likely recess shortly to give the House Revenue and Taxation Committee time to meet.