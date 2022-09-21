Is that a busload of migrants in Lewiston? Nope, they're international students from UI

University of Idaho students wait in a line outside the Social Security Administration office in Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon.

 August Frank/Tribune

UPDATED STORY AT 5:15 P.M.:

International students from the University of Idaho caused a social media stir Wednesday in Lewiston when they were misidentified as migrants from the southern border.

