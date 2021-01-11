UPDATE: Overall, Little is recommending a $4.215 billion general fund budget for fiscal 2022, which begins July 1.
That represents a $209 million, 3.77 percent increase over the initial 2021 budget. It includes a record $2.059 billion for public schools — a $73 million, 3.7 percent increase over the current year.
The budget also fully funds the traditional and expanded Medicaid programs. However, faced with a significant, unexpected increase in utilization rates, the governor is proposing that Idaho counties contribute $12.5 million to offset the higher costs.
The Department of Health and Welfare is proposing another $30 million in cost-saving measures, including Medicaid benefit cuts, reductions in provider rates and higher tax assessments on nursing homes and intermediate care facilities.
The budget also recommends $450 million in tax relief.
“This would be among the single largest tax cuts in Idaho history,” Little said.
“To get there, I'm proposing $295 million in one-time tax relief, and $160 million in permanent tax cuts to boost prosperity, while keeping our tax rates competitive and our business climate vibrant.”
The $295 million in one-time relief includes $115 million from mirroring federal tax code changes designed to assist businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The remainder would come from the tax relief fund, which by the end of fiscal 2021 will have collected an estimated $180 million from the sales tax on online purchases.
Exactly what form any of this one-time or ongoing tax relief would take — eliminating the sales tax on food, lowering income tax rates or providing property tax relief — will be determined through conversations with the Legislature.
“Curbing government spending and returning taxpayer dollars should be the perpetual mission of public servants,” Little said. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to get tax relief across the finish line for our citizens.”
UPDATE: Looking ahead, Little laid out an ambitious agenda for the coming year, focusing on strengthening the state's economic rebound, reducing taxes and investing in infrastructure.
Called the “Building Idaho's Future” plan, it includes $450 million in one-time and ongoing tax relief, more than $200 million in one-time and ongoing investments in transportation projects and $60 million for water and drinking water infrastructure improvements.
“From the beginning, my goal as governor has been to make Idaho the place where we can all have the opportunity to thrive, where our children and grandchildren choose to stay, and for the ones who have left to choose to return,” Little said. “To keep our children and grandchildren in Idaho, we must continue to lead the nation in economic prosperity.”
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little began his 2021 State of the State Address this afternoon by condemning the protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.
“Former President George W. Bush aptly described the events as fitting of 'a banana republic, not our democratic republic,'” he said. “The riots tarnished the shining values America stands for. This is not who we are. Hostility and violence are not an expression of your rights; they are a violation of everyone else's.”
The State of the State Address marks the traditional start of the annual legislative session.
In a nod to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Little is delivering the address from a nearly empty Statehouse auditorium. It's being broadcast to lawmakers in their respective chambers. There's also a number of spectators in the House and Senate galleries.
Following his introductory remarks, the governor praised Idaho health care workers for their “heroic” efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“The pandemic turned our work lives, social lives and home lives upside down,” Little said. “But the pandemic also reminds us that in troubled times, we have choices. We can choose compassion over conflict. Listening over lecturing. Humanity over hostility. These choices start with each of us individually, in our hearts.”
