UPDATE 10:42 a.m.: Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen said the threat was traced to Jupiter, Fla., and the student who made the threat was arrested two days ago. The message was circulating on Snapchat across the country.
A text alert sent to parents of Lewiston High School students this morning indicated LHS was not the target of a social media post referring to a school shooting.
According to the text sent to parents and guardians, the post appears to be from Florida, but the school is working with the Lewiston Police Department to determine to source.
Superintendent Lance Hansen said a student reported the threat, seen as part of a group message on the app Snapchat, that referenced shooting or violence.
“We don’t know who the author of the text is,” Hansen said. “It was not one of our students.”
Students at LHS were not placed in lockdown, and the school operated as normal. Today is also an early release day for students, who are scheduled to be leave at noon.
Hansen said the school district takes all threats seriously.“At this point, this is not credible, but we are looking at determining the source,” he said.