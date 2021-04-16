UPDATE: Rep. Aaron Von Ehlinger voluntarily notified the Lewiston Tribune about a complaint by an adult volunteer on the legislative staff of “unconsented sexual contact” this morning.
What's next?
House Rule 45 outlines the process to be followed when an ethics complaint is made against a House member. The process and requirements include:
The complaint must be made in writing, by a member of the House.
The complaint goes to the chairman of the Committee on Ethics and House Policy. The committee includes three members of the majority party and two members of the minority.
Complaints “shall remain confidential until such time as the (ethics committee) finds probable cause that such member has committed misconduct, as provided in this rule.”
The representative who is accused of misconduct has 14 days to submit a written answer to the complaint. At that point, the ethics committee meets in executive session to conduct a preliminary investigation.
If, following the preliminary investigation, the committee determines there's no probable cause to support the allegation, the complaint is dismissed and remains confidential.
If the committee determines probable cause exists, then a public hearing is held. The accuser or their agent first presents the complaint and any supporting evidence. The accused can then present evidence, cross-examine witnesses and raise objections.
At the conclusion of the public hearing, if the committee finds “by clear and convincing evidence” that a violation occurred, it forwards a recommendation to the full House.
With a four-fifths vote, it can recommend dismissal of the charges, or recommend that the member be reprimanded, censured or expelled.
Any recommendation for expulsion requires a finding beyond a reasonable doubt that the member committed a felony or used their public office for financial gain. Expulsion also requires a two-thirds vote by the full House.
A simple majority vote of the House is needed to reprimand or censure a member.
Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, has been accused of having “unconsented sexual contact” with an adult volunteer on the legislative staff in Boise.
Von Ehlinger issued a brief news release Friday morning denying the accusation and saying he is fully cooperating with the House Ethics Committee as it investigates the allegation.
“This episode is an embarrassment to me, but I assure my constituents in Nez Perce and Lewis counties that I have not broken any laws or legislative rules, nor have I violated the concepts of appropriate social conduct,” he said.
Von Ehlinger, who is serving his first term representing the 6th Legislative District, hired former Lt. Gov. David Leroy as his attorney.
Reached by phone Friday morning, von Ehlinger said the only statement he can make at this point is that “these are false allegations, and we are fighting them vigorously.”
Leroy also indicated he couldn't discuss the facts of the case at this point.
“The Ethics Committee is expected to release the complaint document sometime today,” he said.