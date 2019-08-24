UPDATED 5:36 P.M.: One person is dead after two boats crashed in separate incidents during the Thunder on the Snake jet boat races today.
Three racers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth person involved died at the scene, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
The names of the individuals are not being released at this time.
Law enforcement received a call about an accident just before 10 a.m. today.
Early reports indicate one of the boats may have hit a rock, likely near the Billy Creek area, according to race officials.
Racers left Hells Gate Marina at 9:15 a.m. for the first part of a two-leg trip to Bear Bar. They were scheduled to make their return trip from Bear Bar to Hells Gate Marina at 11:45 a.m.
After the first boaters began to pull into the marina, two law enforcement boats with their lights flashing continued south down the Snake River.
Multiple participants of the race declined to speak with the Tribune.
At about 1 p.m., race officials provided drivers and navigators with an update. The remaining races were canceled.
Nez Perce County’s Marine unit, Asotin County Marine 61, Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston medics, Life Flight and race safety boats all responded to the scene.
Race referee Jim Fuller said officials with the event are investigating the accident.
“If anyone has information and could contact me that would be very beneficial,” Fuller said.
Race officials can be contacted at (208) 305-9530.
1:20 P.M.: The remaining events during the annual Thunder on the Snake jet boat races have been canceled after a boating accident occurred during an earlier heat today.
Jim Fuller, a referee for the race, said the incident took place upriver, likely near Billy Creek. Early reports indicate a racer may have hit a rock.
“Right now I have no official information from any of the emergency services or what the status is other than they said it’s very serious,” Fuller said.
Fuller was not able to comment on which boat was involved or release the names of the people involved in the incident, because family members had not yet been contacted.
A dispatcher with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office said a news release would be issued if there is anything to report.
This story will be updated as more information become available.