UPDATE:
All three senators from north central Idaho were appointed to the Senate Education Committee this morning.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, will serve as vice-chair of the panel. Sens. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, and David Nelson, D-Moscow, were also appointed to the nine-member committee, which has jurisdiction over state education policy.
Johnson was also named vice-chair of the Senate Resources and Environment Committee, and was appointed to the Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee.
Crabtree was reappointed to the Senate Finance Committee and Senate Transportation Committee.
Nelson was also appointed to the transportation and agricultural affairs committees, where he served the past two years.
The Idaho House is still finalizing its committee assignments for the next two years. Those decisions will be announced later this afternoon.
-----
Genesee Rep. Caroline Troy was named vice-chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee during the House organizational session this morning.
The Appropriations Committee, together with the Senate Finance Committee, makes up the Legislature's joint budget committee. It's where all budget bills originate and where most spending decisions are made.
Troy has served on the committee for two years. She takes over the vice-chairwoman position from Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, who unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, this year for the House speaker position.
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, will remain as chairman of House Approriations, as he was the past two years.
Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, was reappointed vice-chairman of the House Local Government Committee, a position he held the past two years.
For more on this story, including complete committee assignments for all north central Idaho lawmakers, see Saturday's Lewiston Tribune.