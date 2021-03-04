UPDATE: Phone service has been restored for the Lewiston School District, according to a text sent at 2:37 p.m.
All services are expected to be fully restored by Friday morning. The text did not indicate which services remain down, but an earlier communication from the school district indicated internet connectivity issues were related to the phone outage.
____
A note has gone out to parents and guardians of students in Lewiston schools indicating phones are down at all schools because of an internet connectivity issue.
The school district's IT department is working to resolve the issue, according to a text sent to parents at 8:22 a.m.