UPDATE: The name of the man killed early this morning is Samuel R. Johns, 31, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
The police said that, based on witness statements, two subjects forced their way into the house and, moments later, Johns was shot. Witnesses said the subjects fled from the scene immediately after the shots were fired.
The subjects are still at large and their identity is unknown, according to the news release. Lewiston police said they "do not believe this to be a random act of violence" and don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the public from the two suspects.
Johns was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Lewiston Fire Department, the release said.
---------
The Lewiston Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred during a home invasion at about 1:41 a.m. today at a residence on the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue in Lewiston.
Lt. Rick Fuentes said a 31-one-year-old male was killed and two suspects fled the scene and are at large. Police are asking anyone with information about the crime or may have seen people leaving the area at the time to contact them at (208) 746-01071
Fuentes said a news release will be issued later today.