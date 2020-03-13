UPDATED:
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency today, based on the “imminent threat to public health and safety” stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
As of Friday morning, there still hadn't been any confirmed cases of the virus in Idaho.
However, “we are surrounded by states experiencing the spread of coronavirus,” Little said, and expect it to arrive in Idaho at some point.
The primary purpose of the emergency declaration is to provide access emergency funds and give the governor greater flexibility to expedite purchasing contracts for emergency supplies. It also helps the state access critical health care supplies from the national stockpile, such as masks, gloves and ventilators.
The state is not mandating any closures or event cancellations; however, new guidelines for event organizers have been posted on the state's coronavirus website, https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/. The state is also expanding its testing capacity as rapidly as possible.
