UPDATE 10:15 a.m.: After the committee adjourned, Horman clarified for the Lewiston Tribune that her motion calls for Rep. von Ehlinger to be suspended for the remainder of his first term in office. He would be still eligible to run for re-election in 2022.
Her motion also called for a substitute lawmaker to be immediately appointed, so that the 6th Legislative District isn't without representation.
In conversations after the hearing, some House members said they don't think the full body will take up the committee's recommendation today. It could be voted on tomorrow, or they could wait to take it up Monday.
UPDATE 9:50 a.m.: Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said in his view, “the actions that the representative took were extremely detrimental to the integrity of the House.”
Crane also condemned what he described as a “predatory pattern of behavior” by von Ehlinger.
“The Idaho House of Representatives existed long before we arrived and will be here long after we're gone,” he said. “But history will judge us by our actions today. I want our actions to provide clear direction to future members, that this body expects its members to serve in the highest ethical and moral manner.”
Following a statement by Chairman Dixon, Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, made a motion that the committee recommend censure and that he be immediately suspended without pay for the remainder of the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions and that he be cited for contempt for refusing to testify regarding events on the evening of March 9.
That motion passed unanimously. It will now go to the full House for final action.
UPDATE 9:40 a.m.: After a lengthy statement, Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said Rep. von Ehlinger's behavior deserves “more than censure.”
The only option available to the committee that exceeds censure is a recommendation that he be expelled from the House.
UPDATE 9:22 a.m.: Two committee members so far have made blistering statements condemning Rep. von Ehlinger for his “predatory” behavior, seeking to date House staff members.
They also condemned the argument advanced by von Ehlinger's attorney yesterday, saying he did nothing wrong because there's no specific, written rule prohibiting lawmakers from dating legislative staff.
BOISE — The House Ethics Committee is set to begin its deliberations regarding Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, who stands accused of rape and conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House.
About 100 people are in the audience for today's meeting, including dozens of House members.
This is a continuation of a nearly six-hour public hearing Wednesday, during which von Ehlinger and his accuser, a 19-year-old House intern, both testified.
The rape allegation, which von Ehlinger denies, is being investigated by the Boise Police Department. Although it serves as an unavoidable backdrop to today's discussion, the Ethics Committee itself will focus primarily on behavior von Ehlinger has acknowledged — not only his decision to date and have sex with a 19-year-old intern, but dating or asking out other legislative staff women.
During his opening comments Wednesday, Chairman Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, laid out the committee's charge: “The purpose of this hearing is to determine whether the complaint should be dismissed, whether by clear and convincing evidence it can be proven that the respondent (von Ehlinger) engaged in conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body, and whether good cause has been shown to recommend the expulsion of the respondent from the House.”
Besides expulsion or dismissal of the complaint, the committee could also recommend that Rep. von Ehlinger be reprimanded or censured. That recommendation will go to the full House, which could vote on the matter as early as this afternoon.