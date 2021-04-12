Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust said the fire was started by an improperly disposed of cigarette that smoldered in a debris-filled trash can which ignited, traveling up a wall and into the attic.
About 100 people, including children, were rescued and taken to the First Church of the Nazarene in Lewiston to spend the night.
No injuries were reported Sunday evening when fire damaged the Super 8 hotel in North Lewiston.
The blaze, which started in the north wing of the building, traveled up the wall and into the attic of the structure, according to fire officials on scene.
Guests were evacuated and will be displaced for the evening.
Lewiston, Clarkston and Clearwater Paper fire departments responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m.