UPDATE: The suspect in this incident has been identified by the Asotin County Sheriff's Office as Jeremiah M. Sessions, 37.
Sessions was booked into the Asotin County Jail on charges of felony eluding, first degree vehicular assault, first degree assault, second degree burglary and second degree malicious mischief according to a news release.
SATURDAY: A Washington State Patrol trooper initially inspects the scene of a multiple-car crash involving an Asotin County Sheriff's Office vehicle Saturday night along the westbound on-ramp from 13th Street to Fleshman Way in Clarkston.
According to authorities at the scene, the vehicles collided when the sheriff's deputy executed a PIT maneuver after a seven-minute high-speed pursuit through the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
There were two deputies driving separate vehicles involved in the incident and both were brought to the hospital for precautionary measures.
The man attempting to evade the police was arrested on multiple charges.