IDAHO 5th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Senate:

David Nelson, 12,649, Dan Foreman, 12,464

House A:

Brandon Mitchell, 13,877, Dulce Kersting-Lark, 11,140

House B:

Caroline Troy, 13,968, Renee Love, 10,279, James Hartley, 942

NEZ PERCE COUNTY

County Commission, District 1:

Don Beck, 13,565, Jim Kleeburg, 6,371

County Commission, District 2:

Doug Havens, 10,771, Jeff Nesset, 9,401

Sheriff:

Bryce Scrimsher, 13,118, Joe Rodriguez, 7,413

CLEARWATER COUNTY

County Commission, District 1:

Mike Ryan, 2,371, Chris St. Germaine, 1,942

IDAHO COUNTY

County Commission, District 2:

Ted Lindsley, 7.500, Joe Cladouhos, 1,628

Sheriff:

Doug Ulmer, 8,024, Casey Zechmann, 1,335

LATAH COUNTY

County Commission, District 2:

Tom Lamar, 12,645, Gabriel Rench, 7,524

ASOTIN COUNTY

County Commission, District 1:

Brian Shinn, 5,894, Brad Gary, 2,653

County Commission, District 2:

Chris Seubert, 6,102, Mike Henze, 2,787

Rural EMS levy:

Yes, 226, No, 129

Clarkston EMS levy:

Yes, 1,469, No, 550

ASOTIN SCHOOL DISTRICT

Replacement educational programs and operation levy

Yes, 1,051, No, 705

Replacement capital levy for instructional technology, safety and facility improvements

Yes, 1,128, No, 627

GARFIELD COUNTY

County Commission, District 1:

Jim Nelson, 843, Vonni “Vonda” Mulrony, 459

County Commission, District 2:

Larry Ledgerwood, 835, Wynne McCabe, 463

WHITMAN COUNTY

County Commission, District 2

Tom Handy, 6,746, Dean Kinzer, 6,683

WASHINGTON 9th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Senate

Mark Schoesler, 34,984, Jenn Goulet, 17,623

House Position 1

Mary Dye, 38,852, Brett Borden, 12,061

