UPDATED AT 4:20 P.M.: The Idaho County Sheriff's Office released the name and a photo of the suspect who led officers on an eventful chase Tuesday.
Jackie Shayde Sedillo, 29, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday without incident in the canyon off of Long Haul Road on an Ada County warrant, according to an Idaho County news release.
Sedillo was reported to have allegedly stolen a black 2017 Kia Sedona, which was called in to the Nampa Police Department on Saturday night/Sunday morning. The suspect was reported to have been driving the vehicle and allegedly using a stolen credit card, according to the Idaho County release.
Adams County officers first pursued the suspect before turning the chase over to Idaho County officers. Idaho County deputies located the Kia in the area of the Sheep Creek Rest Area, according to the news release.
GRANGEVILLE — A man who eluded capture after leading law enforcement officials on a high speed chase Tuesday during which he allegedly stole three vehicles was taken into custody early today, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings reported.
The man was captured in the Lawyer’s Canyon area near Red Rock Road about 15 miles north of Grangeville about 8:30 a.m. Giddings, who did not immediately have the man’s identification, said he was taken without incident by an Idaho State Police SWAT team. The man was not armed at the time, although he did have a gun earlier, Giddings said.
After the arrest the man was taken to Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville for assessment, but Giddings said he did not appear to be injured.
“He was dehydrated and pretty beat up from the brush he was crawling in, but they X-rayed him, and nothing is broken,” the sheriff said.
