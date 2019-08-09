UPDATE AT 11:53 P.M. MDT: A 1-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 between mileposts 200 and 201 is closed and expected to stay closed until Saturday morning "or possibly longer," the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post at 10:18 p.m. PDT Friday.
UPDATE AT 9:51 P.M. MDT: U.S. Highway 95 from Slate Creek to Riggins "is closed until further notice due to multiple rock and mud slides," the Idaho County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page. The highway is flooded and washed out in places.
U.S. Highway 95 is blocked in both directions 7 miles north of Riggins, the Idaho Transportation Department announced on its website this evening.
Rocks and water are blocking the highway and there are downed power lines, ITD reported. It is blocked between Main Salmon River Road and John Day Creek Road. That was ITD's latest update at 8:40 p.m. MDT.