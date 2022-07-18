UPDATE AT 8:46 A.M.: The wildfire north of the Clearwater River Casino has burned an estimated 1,200 acres, according to updated numbers on the Idaho Department of Lands website.

ORIGINAL POST: The Clearwater River Casino has been evacuated because of an active wildfire north of the casino, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management's Facebook page.

The fire, which started burning late Sunday night and has continued into Monday morning, was still active as of about 6 a.m. Monday. Fire crews are attempting to establish a perimeter to contain it, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management.

The casino, RV park and residential area along U.S. Highway 95/12 have been evacuated, and the gas station near the casino is closed. The highway had been closed for a time, but is now reopened. Those traveling along that route are asked to use caution and not turn off toward the casino.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire has burned 60 acres.

